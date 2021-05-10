An average 4.4 earthquake strikes near Port Ulrey, Sanma County, Vanuatu / Volcano Discovery





See also: monthly reports

Monday, May 10, 2021 07:19

07:19 AM | Posted by: Earthquake Monitor

4.4 earthquake May 10 5:39 pm (GMT +11)

An average magnitude 4.4 earthquake was reported in the afternoon near Port Ulrey, Sanma County, Vanuatu. According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake struck on Monday May 10, 2021 at 5:39 pm local time at an average depth of 115.9 km. . . The strength of the earthquake may have softened its great relative depth below the surface, making it feel weak in absolute terms. The magnitude and other earthquake parameters could still change in the coming hours as the agency continues to process seismic data. Our monitoring service identified a second report from the European Mediterranean Seismic Center (EMSC) which mentioned the 4.4 magnitude earthquake as well. Include cities near the epicenter where the earthquake may have been felt due to a very weak tremor, Port Ullery (population 2,000) located 82 km from the epicenter, Sula (population 1,200) 102 km away, and Loganville (population 13,400) 107 How much VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update size and depth if those changes change and follow up if other important earthquake news becomes available. If you are in the region, please submit your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Date & Time: May 10 5:39 PM (GMT +11) local time (May 10, 2021 06:39 GMT) Size: 4.4 Depth: 115.9 km Latitude / Center Longitude: 14.76 ° S / 167.78 ° E (Coral Sea (Vanuatu) Preliminary data source: USGS Previous news Just 12 minutes ago, a 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck near Tokac, San Martin area, Peru. The tremor was recorded early on Monday morning, May 10, 2021 at 1:30 a.m. local time, at an average depth of 143 km below the surface. … Read all An average magnitude 4.8 earthquake in the afternoon has been reported near Malita, Davao Occidental, Davao, Philippines. The United States Geological Survey reported that a 5.0 magnitude earthquake occurred just 25 minutes ago 105 kilometers northeast of Niafu, Tonga. … Read all Just 17 minutes ago, a 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Shikotan, Sakhalin Oblast, Russia. The tremor was recorded on the morning of Monday May 10, 2021 at 10:40 am local time, at an average shallow depth of 40 km below the surface. … Read all Summary: 2 earthquakes 5.0+, 33 earthquakes 4.0+, 122 earthquakes 3.0+, 219 earthquakes 2.0+ (376 total) … Read all

