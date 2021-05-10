Earthquake swarm under the East Flank / Discovery Volcano





Private Tours of Etna Volcano Discover Europe’s largest active volcano on one-day guided tours. Tours can be customized for different interests and fitness levels. Etna volcano Complex stratovolcano is currently about 3,329 m (changes due to volcanic activity and crater edges collapse) Sizilien (Italien), 37.75 ° N / 14.99 ° E current status: secondary activity or warning of (3 of 5) eruptions warning of Etna volcano: semi-active continuously ; Some of the major historical eruptions include 122 BC (the Great Plinian eruptions that created the small caldera of “Cratere del Piano”), 1669 AD (a devastating flank eruption that destroyed 15 villages and parts of Catania), 1787 (the Subplinian eruption and one of the most stunning summit explosions recorded) Lava fountains reach a height of 3000 meters). Discontinuities since 1950 (f: loin / s: summit activity): 1950 (s), 1950-51 (f), 1955 (s), 1956 (s)), 1956 (f), 1957 (s), 1960 ( S), 1961 (s), 1964 (f), 1964 (s), 1966 (s), 1966-1971 (s), 1968 (f), 1971 (f), 1972-1973 (s), 1974 (and ), 1974-1975 (s), 1975-1977 (f), 1977-1978 (s), 1978 (f), 1979 (s), 1979 (f)), 1980 (s), 1981 (s), 1981 (f), 1982-1983 (s), 1983 (f), 1984 (s), 1985 (s), 1985 (f), 1986 (s), 1986-1987 (f), 1987 (s), 1988 ( s), 1989 (s), 1989 (f), 1990 (s), 1991-93 (f), 1995 (s), 1996 (s), 1997 (s), 1998 (s), 1999 (s), 2000 (s), 2001 (s), 2001 (f), 2002 (s), 2002-03 (f), 2004-2005 (f), 2006 (s)), 2007 (s), 2008-2009 (and ), 2010 (s), 2011-2013 (s), 2014-18, 2018 (f), 2019- (s) Typical eruption pattern: eruptive eruptions (lava flows) and light eruptions (strombolian). Both summit and flank volcanic eruptions, the latter appear to occur in clusters lasting a few tens to a few tens of years.

Monday, May 10, 2021 06:01

06:01 AM | Written by: T.

The location and depth of recent earthquakes beneath Etna volcano

The final stage of intermittent Strombolian activity in a new southeast crater appears to be over for now, and as the volcano has calmed down again on the surface, the inland activity is showing interesting developments: Another swarm of small earthquakes has occurred during recent days below the eastern region. North Milo, including two 3.1-magnitude tremors near Mont Fontaine. Different from the previous swarm at the end of April, the earthquakes that occurred this time were of less depth, and mostly located between 5-10 km depths. It likely included local faults in this region which typically interact with both the gravitational modifications of Etna’s east flank and magma intrusions into shallow reservoirs, and thus could indicate a magma recharge event at Etna. The future can only be predicted in the term (weeks to months from now) at this point, but the situation deserves careful monitoring. Past news After a period of moderate activity during the last days of April, the volcano was calm again until yesterday evening, when moderate intermittent Strombolian activity returned again to a new southeast crater. … Read all A swarm of small earthquakes has occurred beneath the volcano since yesterday: About 50 small earthquakes on a scale of 1.0 to 2.2 have been detected in the past 24 hours in an area on the Lower East Side, roughly between the cities of Milo, Mascali and Gyar. … Read all After nearly 4 weeks of calm since the last episode (during March 31 – April 1), the new SE crater is again showing signs of coming back to life: … Read all latest lava episode, counting continuing Number 17 since February 16, 2021, has expired. Volcanic activity in the New SE crater gradually and very slowly decreased from the afternoon until it finally stopped sometime in the late evening. … Read all first visit our site? If you haven’t already, download the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app for one of the fastest volcanoes news online: Android | IOS

