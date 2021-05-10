Uncategorized
New struggles ahead of Israel’s Jewish nationalist march – BBC News
Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police have taken place outside the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem ahead of a planned march of Jewish nationalism. More than 200 people were injured as crowds threw stones and agents fired rocket grenades in response. It comes amid great tensions in the city, which has been unrest for weeks. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog
#Jerusalem #Israel #BBCNews.
