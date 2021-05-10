The US gas pipeline attack is linked to a criminal group originating in Russia





A criminal group from Russia called “DarkSide” is believed to be responsible for a cyber attack on the Colonial Pipeline ransomware, according to the former chief cyber official. DarkSide is usually targeted at non-Russian-speaking countries, the source said. The attack led the White House to form an inter-agency working group over the weekend to prepare for various scenarios, including whether additional steps should be taken to mitigate the potential impact on fuel supply, a White House official said Sunday. Bloomberg and The Washington Post have also reported on DarkSide’s alleged involvement in the cyberattack. The Colonial Pipeline Company said on Sunday that it was developing a plan to restart its pipeline system on Sunday, which was temporarily closed to contain the threat. The company’s main lines remain offline, but some smaller lines between the terminal and delivery points are in operation, the company said in a statement on Sunday, adding that “it will put our entire system back online only when we think it’s safe, and with all federal regulations accordingly. ”The Department of Energy is responsible for directing the federal government’s response, according to the company, which was also responsible for the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security. #CNN #New room.



