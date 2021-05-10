MeToo Serbia: ‘I thought I was alone’ – BBC News





The #MeToo movement has been immersed in the Western Balkans after Serbian actress Milena Radulovic was brought to the public to denounce the abuse of a former drama teacher. Women across the region have been sharing stories of sexual violence – a topic that was previously taboo. These are the two women who gave way to what has been described as a revolution. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#Serbia #BBCNew.



source