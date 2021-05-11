Uncategorized
The prime minister will swear that if the Brexit agreement is passed, will it be enough?
Theresa May has always stressed that she will put duty ahead of ambition and made a final sacrifice tonight to MPs in recent statements in the committee room. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)
He said he was ready to leave his job sooner than he wanted in the interest of nations and parties. It’s a high stakes bet. And with the DUP keeping its advice tonight, it’s not sure it will pay off. Meanwhile, lawmakers are voting on Plan B for the Prime Minister’s plan, from customs union to Brexit abolition. ———————– Get more news on our site – https://www.channel4.com/news/
Follow us: Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/Channel4News/
Twitter – https://twitter.com/Channel4News .
source
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]