Earthquake information: Mag average. Earthquake 4.3-20 km northwest of Portovigo, Provincia de Manabe, Ecuador, Tuesday, May 11, 2021 12:12 a.m. (GMT -5)





An average earthquake of 4.3 magnitude at a depth of 6 km

May 11 05:16 UTC: First to report: IGEPN 4 minutes later. May 11 5:30 pm: Recalculated volume from 4.2 to 4.3. The depth of the blast center was recalculated from 7.0 to 6.0 km (4.3 to 3.7 mi). The epicenter position was corrected at 9.5 km (5.9 mi) WNW.

Updated on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 05:21

4.2-magnitude earthquake strikes near Portovigo, Portovigo canton, Manabe province, Ecuador

4.2 May 11 earthquake 12:12 am (GMT -5)

Just 9 minutes ago, a 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck near Portovigo, Canton of Portovigo, Provincia de Manabe, Ecuador. The tremor was recorded just after midnight Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 12:12 a.m. local time, at a very shallow depth of 7 kilometers below the surface, and the event was presented by the Institute of Geophysics of the National Polytechnic School of Quito (IGEPN) is the first agency Seismographers are reporting on this, and our monitoring service has identified a second report from the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) which mentioned the 4.2 magnitude earthquake as well, and based on the preliminary seismic data, it is likely that many will feel the earthquake. People in the epicenter area. It should not have caused much damage, other than falling off shelves, broken windows, etc. In Portoviejo (population 170,300) it is 15 km from the epicenter, Montecristi (18,400 inhabitants) 27 km away, Manta (183,200 inhabitants) 30 km, Calcita (population 17,300) 33 km away, and Bahía de Carraquez (Population) 37,100) 36 km. Other towns or cities near the epicenter where the earthquake may have been felt as a very weak shaking include Chun (44,800) located 47 km from the epicenter, and Jepjaba (population 35,900) at 50 km.

If you are or have been in this area during an earthquake, help others post your feedback and submit a quick report here.

Date and time: May 11, 2021 05:12:13 UTC – Local time at epicenter: Tuesday, May 11, 2021 12:12 a.m. (GMT -5) Size: 4.3 Depth: 6.0 km Latitude / Longitude of center: 0.89 ° S / 80.53 ° W (Portovigo Canton, Provincia de Manabi, Ecuador) Closest volcano: Quilotoa (173 km / 107 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 10 km (6 mi) northwest of Roccafuerte (Manabi) (population: 10, 300) -> Watch earthquakes nearby! 20 km (13 mi) northwest of Portovigo (Manabe) (population: 170,300) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 22 km (14 mi) ENE of Manta (Manabe) (population: 183,200) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! Km (14 mi) northeast of Montecristi (Manabe) (population: 18,400) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 35 km (21 mi) southwest of Bahia de Carraquez (Canton of Soccer, Manabe) (Population: 37,100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 41 km (25 mi) west of Calceta (Bolivar, Manabe) (Population: 17,300) -> See earthquakes nearby! 45 km (28 mi) northwest of Sucre (May 24, Manabe) (Population: 15,300) – -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 53 km (33 mi) northwest of Chun (Manabe) (Population: 44,800) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 162 km (101 mi) northwest of Guayaquil (Guayas) (Population: 1952000) -> See earthquakes nearby! 235 km (146 miles) west of San Francisco de Quito (Pichincha) (Population: 1,399,800) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: broken clouds 22 ° C (72 ° F), humidity: 88%, winds: 4 m / s (7 knots) from SSW Primary data source: IGEPN (Institute of Geophysics of the National Polytechnic School of Quito) Rated Output Energy: 1.8 x 1011 joules (49.4 MWh, equivalent to 42.5 tons of TNT) More information

If you feel this earthquake (or if you are near the epicenter), please share your experience and provide a short “Felt It” report! Other users would love to hear about it and also if you don’t feel an earthquake despite your presence in the area please report it! Your contribution is also valuable to seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or the map to indicate where you are during an earthquake. Thank you! Data of the earthquake itself have been reported by various agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Size Depth Location Source 4.36 km Ecuador – Manabe 9.32 km De RocafuerteIGEPN 4.22 kmNEAR COAST OF ECUADOREMSC User reports on this earthquake (2)

Contribution: Leave a comment if you find a specific report interesting or want to add to it. Mark as inappropriate, tag useful or interesting, post your user report!

Mejia-higueron / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Very short

San Clemente / MMI V / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 5-10 sec

