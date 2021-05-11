Scottish independence: how far is the second referendum? – BBC Newsnight





Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon has told Prime Minister Boris Johnson that a second independence referendum is a matter of “when – if not”. But can Westminster block the democratic will of the Scottish Parliament? Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

The SNP has just won an unprecedented fourth term in the Scottish Parliamentary elections, gaining twice as many seats as its closest opponent. The manifesto appeared in the coming years for a second independence referendum – like the Scottish Greens. Both parties have a clear pro-independence majority in Holyrood. However, this does not mean that they can move forward directly in organizing the vote. For Scotland to be truly independent, Sturgeon is clear that the process must be legally and internationally recognized. Johnson is clear that he does not want a referendum soon, and said the 2014 vote – in which the Scots rejected independence between 55% and 45% – should be binding “for a generation”. #BBCNews #Newsnight #BBC Newsnight is the main BBC news and current affairs television program – with strong analysis, discussion, exclusivity and dialogue. Website: https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsnight

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BBCNewsnight

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bbcnewsnight .



source