President Trump has released John Bolton – analysis and reaction





Donald Trump used his current traditional method of mass communication, Twitter, to separate the world from security adviser John Bolton. Bolton went back on the same social network to say that he actually offered to resign for the first time. There is no question that there were huge divisions within Trump’s cabinet over his intentions to hold peace talks with the Taliban in the United States. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

