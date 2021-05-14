Israel-Gaza: Rocket fire and airstrikes continue on the first day of Muslim Eid al-Fitr





Israeli planes now continue to attack high-rise buildings and other targets on the Gaza Strip, as Palestinians marked Eid while it was on fire.

Since the bombings began late Monday, the Gaza health ministry says at least 87 people have been killed, including 18 children. At least six Israelis and one Indian citizen have also been killed, and Israel says it has been hit by 1,600 Hamas rockets.



