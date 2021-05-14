Greensill lobbying line: David Cameron has refused to reveal his lobby salary





David Cameron said it was a “painful day” as he was brought before MPs to answer for his role in the fall of the financial company Greensill Capital. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

The former prime minister was constantly lobbied on behalf of the company by the chancellor and a string of other ministers last summer. He insisted he had not broken any rules, but declined to say how much he was paid for all his work. He revealed that he used the corporate plane.



