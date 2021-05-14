Homelessness among a rise in second homes: poverty and hunger in Cornwall





It will host the famous G7 international summit next month, but there is a parallel story in Cornwall and that is severe poverty.

Life is limited by low-paying, seasonal jobs, and families are taking prices out of their homes by the demands of the tourism industry, which is so vital to the economic survival of the area. Cornwall has long been home to some of the poorest regions in the country. According to the latest official data, there are 17 districts in Cornwall with 10% of the poorest in England. Covid said nearly one in five children in Cornwall lived in poverty, and charities have warned that the pandemic has worsened. Between March 2020 and January this year, the number of people applying for Universal Credit rose by 101 percent.



