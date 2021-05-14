Israel-Gaza conflict: how can both parties return to the negotiating table? – BBC Newsnight





Israel has deployed tanks and troops on the border with Gaza as it ponders whether it wants to launch a ground operation in the territory after days of violence. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

Conflict erupted throughout Thursday, with Palestinian militants firing rockets at Israel and the Israeli army maintaining a plethora of airstrikes. More than 100 people have been killed in Gaza and seven in Israel. Jewish and Israeli Arab mafias have also been fighting inside Israel to warn the president of the civil war. Defense Minister Benny Gantz ordered a “massive reinforcement” of security forces to quell internal unrest, and more than 400 people were arrested. How can both parties return to the negotiating table? Reports from Diplomatic Director Mark Urban. Along with Emma Barnett, Zaha Hassan, a member of the Palestinian delegation, has been explored in the 2011 and 2012 Israel-Palestine peace talks; Danny Ayalon, Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister from 2009 to 2012 and former country ambassador to the United States; and Martin Indy, Barack Obama’s Special Middle East Peace Mandate from 2013 to 2014. #Newsnight #BBCNews Newsnight is the BBC’s premier news and current affairs television program – with strong analysis, discussion, exclusivity and dialogue. Website: https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsnight

