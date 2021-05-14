Rockets hit Israel after killing Gaza militants – BBC News





Palestinian militants in Gaza have fired dozens of rockets at Israel after their airstrikes killed major authorities and threw another tower block. The escalation that began on Monday has caused street violence among Israeli Jews and Israeli Arabs. In two incidents, the Arabs attacked a Jewish man in Acre, and a Jewish mob pulled a Palestinian out of his car and beat Bat Yam. At least 67 people and seven people in Israel have been killed in Gaza. Fighting began on Monday after Israeli-Palestinian tensions erupted in East Jerusalem as a result of clashes in a holy site worshiped by Muslims and Jews. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#Israel #Gaza #BBCNews.



source