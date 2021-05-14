Earthquake information: Unconfirmed earthquake reported: 43 km south of Ipoh, Perak, Malaysia, May 14 2:39 pm (GMT +8)





Sungai nibong / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Swing horizontally (sideways) / 10-15 seconds: Basin water level and ceiling fan can be seen swaying | 4 users found this interesting.

Putrajaya / Very Weak Vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 5-10 seconds: Water swings in an aquarium fish tank. Felt dizzy short 2 users found this interesting.

Georgetown / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal (Side) Swing / 5-10 Seconds: The board on the wall and laptop is moving and slightly shaking. The door shook for a few seconds. I felt dizzy.

159.7 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (side) / 5-10 sec: vibration

138.3 km southeast from the epicenter [Map] / No hair

Klang, about 24 kilometers from Kuala Lumpur / I didn’t feel: nothing but what I read and my past experience could be a precursor to a greater experience like the one that happened in 2004

Hillier Perak / MMI IV / 10-15 seconds

14100 / very weak vibration (MMI II) / rumble, shake / 2-5 sec

Johor (417.6 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / No hair

Puchong (143.1 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / No hair

Kuala Lumpur / I did not feel

Ampang / No hair

Kuala Lumpur (230.4 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / No hair

Kuala Lumpur / Did not feel: nothing

Bitung (1,217.2 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / No hair

Kuala Lumpur / I did not feel

Kuala Lumpur / Didn’t feel: Why can’t I see it on Malaysian news portals?

157.8 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / No hair

Putrajaya / I didn’t feel: After the 2004 tsunami, I accepted the fact that I live near the Pacific Rim of Fire + earthquake zone.

Kuala Lumpur / Didn’t feel: I didn’t feel anything at all

Kuala Lumpur / No hair

Georgetown, Pulau Penang / Weak shaking (MMI III)

Tanjung Malim / I didn’t feel

Nilai / No hair

Kuala Lumpur / Didn’t feel: I just heard the news. I didn’t feel it

Batu Pahat Johor / I didn’t feel

Jalan Ampang / I didn’t feel: I didn’t feel

Ipoh / not feel: We’re very safe

Kuala Lumpur / very weak vibration (MMI II)

134.6 km southeast from the epicenter [Map] / No hair

Penang (158 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Swing my head (up and down) / 15-20 seconds: weak earthquake but I felt dizzy and things seemed to move a little up and down.

Georgetown Penang / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal (side) swing / 1-2 seconds: I felt my flat shake horizontally

Bidur / no hair: none

162 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 2-5 seconds: Felt like a plane ride.

Parkhill residence / did not feel

AIMST University / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Vertical and Horizontal Swing

Bayou (132.9 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5 seconds: shake

Kuala Lumpur / I did not feel

Georgetown / Didn’t feel: I was near a sidewalk during the Earth’s earthquake

Petaling Jaya (132.7 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (side) / 10-15 sec: None

50480 Kuala Lumpur / I didn’t feel: I didn’t feel it

129.9 km southeast from the epicenter [Map] / Imperceptible: Nothing was felt at that particular time according to reports

Georgetown (160.3 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] Very weak vibration (MMI II)

Penang / No hair

Kuala Lumpur (138.8 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / No hair

164.1 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / horizontal swing (side) / 15-20 seconds

Rawang / no poetry

Penang, Malaysia / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / Vertical swing (up and down)

Relope / did not feel

Ipoh Perak (8 km southwest from the epicenter) [Map] / Imperceptible: Ipoh is about 150 km from Penang but we can’t feel anything

Penang / weak vibration (MMI III) / clank, shake

Georgetown / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 2-5 sec

Kuala Lumpur / No hair

BDR SRI PERMAISURI / Very weak vibration (MMI II)

TANJUNG BUNGAH / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single head bump / 2-5 seconds

Lorong (160.8 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / No hair

Sungai Ara, Penang / not feel

Georgetown (160.3 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] Very weak vibration (MMI II)

U garden apartment / did not feel

Adventist Hospital / No Poetry

Georgetown / Very Low Vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 5-10 Seconds: I was sitting in front of my computer and it felt like my chair and floor were starting to shake for a few seconds. It paused for a while and then started feeling the shaking again for a few more seconds before it stopped completely.

Penang Georgetown / Very Low Vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 2-5 seconds

BAYAN LEPAS / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 5-10 seconds: The moving person may not feel it. I lay on my bed, then felt the movement, and saw the ceiling fan swing.

Georgetown / I did not feel / 5-10 BC

155.2 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / single side vibration / 2-5 sec

Penang / very weak vibration (MMI II) / rumble, shake / 2-5 seconds

Bian Baru Penang (155.4 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] Very weak vibration (MMI II)

LIPS indication / very weak vibration (MMI II) / 2-5 sec

Penang (155.4 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Complex roll (tilt in multiple directions) / 2-5 sec

Kuala Lumpur / Very Weak Vibration (MMI II) / Slight roll (sideways tilt in one direction) / 30-60 seconds: Light Rolling Felt

Georgetown / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal Swing (Sideways) / 2-5 seconds: earthquake occurred for a split second

Bayan Lebas (160.4 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (Side) / 5-10 sec

Rat Island, Penang (163.2 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Too short

Penang / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (Side)

Georgetown Penang / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (side) / 20-30 seconds: The first seconds are more pronounced when sitting in your chair, you can really figure out the simple swing of home items like a fan

Gold Coast Bayan Lepas flat / Mild vibration (MMI V) / Rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

Desa Pinang 2 jelutong / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 2-5s

GEORETOWN / Very Weak Vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 1-2sec

Bukit Jumbol, Penang / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 1-2seconds: Swings about 3-4 times

Jelutong / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 20-30 sec

Penang / very weak vibration (MMI II) / very short

Dasari apartment (163.4 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (Side) / 30-60 sec

Lepas indication / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (Side) / 5-10 sec

Georgetown, Penang / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Single Side Vibration / 2-5 sec

Jilotong, Penang Island / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 10-15 sec

Georgetown (159.8 km NW from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / horizontal swing (side) / 20-30 sec

Georgetown / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Single Header Bump / 5-10 sec

Georgetown Penang / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (Side) / 2-5 sec

Penang / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Very short

Georgetown Malaysia (160.8 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 1-2sec

