



The MLS Players Association released payroll information for its members Thursday, the first such release of that information in about a year and a half.

Given the time hiatus and some big changes to the San Jose Earthquakes squad in the meantime, that means we’ve gotten some information for the first time for many players, and without further ado, here’s the rundown:

2021 San Jose Earthquakes Salaries 2021 Guaranteed Base Salaries for a Player Base Salary Godson Salary Guarantee $ 360,000 $ 365,000 Luciano Abecassis $ 380,000 $ 394,000 Jacob Acanerij $ 105,000 $ 107,000 Oswaldo Alanis $ 630,000 $ 730,000 Kauner Besson $ 90,000 $ 110,000 Matt Persano $ 106,375,000 Calfello Carlos Fierro $ 106,375,000 $ 9088,000 $ Fierro Gilbert Fuentes $ 160,000 $ 178,750 Siyad Hajji $ 95,000 $ 104,000 Florian Jungworth $ 525,000 $ 567,667 Benji Kikanovic $ 63,547 $ 69322 Marcus Lopez $ 330,000 $ 370250 Chofis Lopez $ 860,000 $ 860,000 JT Marcinkowski $ 165,000 $ 177,000 Paul Marie $ 81,375 $ 87908 Amy Ochoa $ 65,000 $ 75080 Eric Remedi $ 450,000 $ 450,000 Andy Rios $ 870,000 $ 939,250 Shi Salinas 280,000 $ 280, 000 Jack Scahan $ 66,274 $ 66,274 Tommy Thompson 265,000 $ 265,000 Daniel Vega $ 220,000 $ 225,000 Casey Walls $ 85,000 $ 88,000 Chris Wendolowski $ 390,000 $ 400,000 Jackson Yoil 600, $ 636,875,000

Some instant notes about what we’re seeing here:

Christian Espinosa is the highest-paid player, and it comes as no surprise given that he is the only designated player in the books at the moment, and he is also the only player making more than $ 1 million. Four additional players fit into the Target Allocation Money (TAM) area: Oswaldo Alanis, Carlos Fierro, Chavez Lopez and Andy Rios. Three of those players are from Chivas, so you can collect the price point from Mexico and Chivas in particular is still high, while Rios is a bit interesting case – he’s Argentinian but he really doesn’t have the top résumé to make you think he’d be charging high. Extremely. In any case, these four players are above the maximum salary budget fee of $ 612,500, so the remainder of their paychecks are paid by TAM. Jackson Yewell may also be present in this TAM area, but his base salary is below the maximum salary budget fee while his guaranteed compensation is higher than it. He is the highest paid local player on the team. San Jose’s salary scale is 22 in the league, at $ 10,145,001. This probably matches what we expected, especially considering that Quakes has two DP openings open and saying she’s shopping while we’re talking. And believe it or not, earthquakes are spending nearly $ 1.5 million more than the youngest payroll in the league, Vancouver and Whitecaps.

