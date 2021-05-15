The hidden crisis is crowded Kolkata – BBC News





Kolkata, one of India’s most populous cities, has been hit hard by the country’s second Covid-19 wave. Stories about the rise have been disturbing: people are anxious to stay alive while they wait for critical care beds and treatment; desperate families, from oxygen cylinders to doctor appointments; funeral masses and parking lots are being turned into incinerators to increase the number of dead. Controlling the spread of a highly transmitted virus such as Covid is much more difficult in a country with such a large population as India, and the effects have been devastating. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source