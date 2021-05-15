Israel has stepped up attacks on Gaza as it enters its fifth day of conflict – BBC News





Israel has stepped up its attack on Gaza as Palestinian militants continue to fire rockets on the fifth day of hostilities against Israel. The Israeli military said air and ground forces were involved in the attacks on Friday, but did not enter Gaza. Videos taken from Gaza City showed the night sky illuminated by explosions of Israeli artillery, cannon and airstrikes. About 119 people have been killed in Gaza and eight in Israel since the fighting began on Monday. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

