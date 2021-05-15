Uncategorized
Israel intensifies attack on Gaza and Hamas rocket fire continues as conflict enters its fifth day
It is the fifth day of fighting in Israel and Gaza, and before dawn, Israel launched its most important bombing of the week. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)
According to Gaza authorities, an entire six-minute family was killed in a 40-minute offensive. Palestinian militants have fired rockets at Israel. International efforts to achieve a ceasefire have so far failed as Jewish and Arab troops continue to clash in Israeli villages, despite Israeli security forces flooding the area. Warning: The report contains gruesome scenes from the start. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .
