French fishermen ended a six-hour protest in a fishing line in Jersey





Two Royal Navy vessels are preparing to return to port after French fishermen end their six-hour protest off the coast of Jersey over new post-Brexit rules on fishing rights.

Dozens of French ships disembarked at St Helier harbor before dawn, after speaking with Jersey officials. The UK government has said it supports Jersey's right to regulate fishing in its waters.



