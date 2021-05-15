Connect with us

Uncategorized

Israel-Gaza: strike falls in BBC live report – BBC News

Avatar

Published

3 hours ago

on

By



A building in the city of Gaza collapsed in a live BBC television report after the Israeli strikes. BBC Arabian journalist Adnan Elbursh and his team continued to broadcast, unaware of what would happen. The report, for presenter Mohamed Seif, arrived on Wednesday as fighting between Israeli and Palestinian militants continued to escalate. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.

source

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: