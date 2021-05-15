Uncategorized
Israel-Gaza: strike falls in BBC live report – BBC News
A building in the city of Gaza collapsed in a live BBC television report after the Israeli strikes. BBC Arabian journalist Adnan Elbursh and his team continued to broadcast, unaware of what would happen. The report, for presenter Mohamed Seif, arrived on Wednesday as fighting between Israeli and Palestinian militants continued to escalate. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog
