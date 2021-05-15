Chef Sina praises government parliament for showing “humanity” to orphaned children





On Saturday, Shiv Sena praised the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh for its decision to provide a monthly pension of 5,000 rupees and free rations for children orphans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the editorial in the party spokeswoman “Saamana,” Sina also questioned the need to spend on projects like Central Vista, which she said would “tarnish” Delhi, or the PR mechanism for ministers in a time of pandemic.

Sina’s comments are seen as a veiled criticism targeting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in light of the state government’s decision to set aside roughly 6 crores of rupees to appoint a private agency to handle his social media accounts.

He was heavily criticized for the decision, and Ajit Pawar ordered the government order to be revoked in this regard.

“It is often discussed how to care for children who have orphaned after losing their parents due to COVID-19. This issue has been discussed in Maharashtra as well. But Madhya Pradesh did not stop at the discussions but made a decision to provide financial support for these children,” Sina said.

On May 13th, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan announced that the state government would provide free education, food rations and a pension of 5,000 rupees per month to children whose parents had died from the Coronavirus.

“The government of Madhya Pradesh has made clear the path of humanity to the rest of the country. This decision shows that the politicians are still enjoying humanity.”

SINA, a former BJP ally, heads Maha Vikas Agadi’s government that includes the National Congress Party and Congress.

Sina also said that children suffer the most in natural and man-made disasters.

“The crisis of orphan children is a huge disaster during this epidemic,” said the party headed by Odhav Thackeray.

The Sena recalled the 1993 earthquake in Latour, Maharashtra state, in which many people were killed.

“Several families were buried alive. At that time, many social organizations came forward to take care of children who lost their parents,” she added.

Sina’s family said many children were orphaned during accidents such as the 2001 Bog earthquake in Gujarat state. Anti-Sikh riots of 1984 in Delhi; Militancy in Punjab and terrorism in Kashmir.

Sina said, “This crisis of orphan children is not limited to India, but has become a major humanitarian issue in the world, especially in conflict areas.”

Sina called on central and state governments to register orphan children and help them on humanitarian grounds.

“The country does not need to spend on projects like Central Vista that would tarnish Delhi or on public relations mechanisms for ministers. People need to live. Orphans should be taken care of. Social organizations will do their part, but what politicians can do; Madhya Pradesh has shown the way.” .

The Central Vista Redevelopment Project – the Country’s Energy Corridor – envisions the new Triple Parliament building, the Central Joint Secretariat and the three-kilometer Rajpath renovation from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate and new residences for the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister.

