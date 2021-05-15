The modifications are intended to facilitate the demolition of obsolete buildings





Dangerous structures: Under the new rules, local officials can demolish buildings deemed dangerous to the public with the approval of the majority of their owners.

On Friday, lawmakers passed revisions to the Urban Renewal Law (都市 更新 條例) to encourage rebuilding of old buildings by offering incentives and simplifying procedures.

The cabinet proposed amendments to Articles 57, 61 and 65 of the law in December last year to address buildings that do not meet the earthquake resistance standards introduced after the deadly 921 earthquake that struck central Taiwan on September 21, 1999, the interior said in a statement.

The ministry said that more than 36,200 such buildings were built of six or more floors before the regulations went into effect in December 1999.

Photo: Fang Bin Chau, Taipei Times

She added that the revisions also address the properties built with sea sand, which contain higher levels of chloride ions, which speeds up the corrosion of rebar and undermines the integrity of the building.

The modifications will help solve the problems related to urban renewal projects for residential buildings that have already been approved for demolition, but some building unit owners refuse to allow the building to be demolished.

Before the changes, the local government can intervene, but then it must negotiate with the naysayers before taking any steps, which can be a long and cumbersome process.

Under the reviews, if the building is considered a public safety threat because it does not meet earthquake standards or was built with sea sand, local authorities can bypass negotiations and demolish the building with the support of the majority of the building’s unit owners.

The amendments do not specify the size of the majority needed to bypass the negotiations.

The ministry said local governments will have the authority to identify unsafe properties built with sea sand, as they have the expertise to deal with the issue.

The ministry said the ministry would consult with experts and academics to establish regulations on how the building should be classified as unsafe when it does not meet current earthquake resistance requirements.

Another review provides an incentive for unit owners in substandard or unsafe buildings to rebuild, by increasing the maximum floor area allowed for any new construction.

Under current rules, the ratio of the floor area – the ratio of the total floor area of ​​a building to the size of the plot of land on which it is built – permitted for urban renewal projects is 120 percent.

The revised law increases this to 130 percent. The extra space is usually sold to outside clients to bear or pay for the rebuilding costs.

Lawmakers also issued a decree urging the government to ensure that people’s right to adequate housing is protected under international agreements when implementing the new amendments.

Comments will be moderated. Keep comments related to the article. Notes containing offensive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promoting and banning the user will be removed. The final decision will be at the discretion of the Taipei Times.

.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos