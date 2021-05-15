One of DC’s strongest heroes has died in the stupidest way imaginable





DC Comics Temple is full of comic book strongest heroes, but it also contains one of the stupidest death scenes for one of its strongest characters.

DC Comics Temple is packed with the most powerful comic book heroes, including the most underrated hero, Phoebe. Although Vibe has resurfaced in popularity since he rose to prominence with his role in The Flash TV series, in comedy, he had one of the silliest deaths a DC hero has ever faced.

In the fragile and weird times of the 1980s, a series of comic books hit the shelves focused on the struggling Detroit New Justice League at the time. The comic won’t contain familiar league characters, like Wonder Woman and Batman, but instead, it’s led by Aquaman who often makes fun of him and a host of other, lesser-known characters. Two new members have also been added to the list; Fugitive gypsy and former break-dance gang member, Paco Ramon, also known as Vibe. The two characters were created with the specific goal of attracting a younger audience than comic book readers and Vibe was a charismatic character, especially with his vibration-based superhuman strength written for potential earthquake power.

In Justice League of America # 258, by J.M. DeMatteis and Luke McDonnell, the Justice League suffered a major loss that only managed to break the team further after an order from President Martian Manhunter forced the dissolution of the League. Upset and frustrated, Vape leaves for a walk to let go of his feelings. The march leads him straight into the arms of the mentally unstable robot Professor Ivo Doblganger. Obsessed with seeking revenge on the Justice League, Evo has created dozens of robotic kids to chase and kill the youngest members of the Justice League.

Robot-like discovers Vape while walking alone in the city and uses the opportunity to strangle the young superhero to death. Now, while the robot could easily choke Vibe in the normal way, it chose to separate its hands from its body to complete its killing. The panels show Vibe fighting a pair of disembodied robotic hands in what could be one of the comics’ worst deaths. While trying to reach shock and drama, the comic lands on something that feels inappropriate for a Vibe-caliber superhero. Fortunately, JLA Detroit’s other new member, Gypsy, has avoided the same fate.

During his first career as a superhero, the character Vibe was written as muscular and sometimes one-dimensional, filling a certain and sometimes stereotyped role. However, with the release of DC’s New 52, ​​a new life was breathed into the character. Growing in strength, he was recruited into crime fighting with a new name, new origin story, and huge array of powers. The comics acknowledged the power of Vibe’s powers, with Amanda Waller even admitting that “Cisco Ramon might be one of the most powerful superhumans on the planet,” and that “in theory, [he could] To shake the ground. “

Hands of Death by Robot appears to be inappropriate for such an impressive character, if overlooked as often as Vibe, and reads like remnants of comic book stories that DC Comics has left in the past.

