China lands Zhurong vehicle on Mars – BBC News





China has successfully landed the spacecraft to Mars, state media reported on Saturday morning. The six-wheeled Zhurong robot aimed at Utopia Planitia, a vast land in the northern hemisphere of the planet. The vehicle combined a protective capsule for the fall, a parachute and a rocket platform. Successful touching is a remarkable achievement due to the difficult nature of the task. Only the Americans have mastered the landing on Mars. All the other countries that have tried have crashed or lost contact shortly after reaching the surface. Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated the mission team on a special message "for its excellent achievement".

