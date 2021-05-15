A study says climate change could accelerate the decline of ancient Indonesian cave art





TORONTO – A new Australian study suggests that climate change could accelerate the decline of ancient cave art in Indonesia.

The art includes the world’s oldest known hand-made stencil dating back 39,900 years and other paintings made using red and berry-colored pigments in Maros Pangkib limestone caves and rock shelters between 20,000 and 45,000 years ago, according to a press release.

The study, published Thursday in the journal Scientific Reports, examines evidence of why the Pleistocene rock paintings have deteriorated at an accelerated rate in recent decades.

Researchers investigated possible causes at 11 cave art sites by analyzing rock chips that began to separate from the cave surfaces.

The study found salts in three samples, including calcium sulfate and sodium chloride, which are known to form crystals on rock surfaces and cause them to break.

The researchers also found high levels of sulfur at all 11 sites, indicating that the potential decomposition of salt-related rock art is widespread in Maros-Pangkep and may be caused by frequent changes in temperature and humidity during the alternating dry and wet seasons in Indonesia.

The study says that these seasonal changes may accelerate due to higher global temperatures and the increase in the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events due to climate change, including the El Nino phenomenon.

Indonesia has been hit by many devastating natural disasters over the past few months.

A powerful earthquake in January killed dozens of people on the island of Sulawesi, and severe floods in February caused more than 1,000 people to flee their homes in Jakarta and West Java, and more than 80 people died in floods and landslides in April in the eastern region of Country.

Another earthquake measuring 6.6 struck the Indonesian island of Sumatra on Friday. No official reports have yet been received on suspected losses or losses.

