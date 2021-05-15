A huge rescue of migrants when the UN warns of rising deaths in the Mediterranean and North Atlantic – BBC News





The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has warned that the death toll from Europe has risen. Warmer weather and falling Covid rates are pushing more to test the trip. The majority are crossing through Libya, Tunisia and Algeria and landing in Italy. Others are traveling from Morocco across the Mediterranean to the Spanish mainland. But the most dangerous route is from northwest Africa, from the north of the Atlantic Ocean to the Canary Islands. More than 5,000 people have made it to this year’s route. Reeta Chakrabarti presents Nick Beake’s Ten News on BBC News. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

