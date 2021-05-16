Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes Points Updates, Free Live Streaming Information, Probabilities, Time, TV Channel, How to Watch Online (15/5/21)





The Portland Timbers face a slew of injuries, but they will have to make do with the players they have available tonight when they visit the San Jose Earthquakes. This match kicks off live from Avaya Stadium on Saturday May 15 at 7 PM PDT / 10 PM ET with a live broadcast on FOX 12 Plus.

• If you’re outside the Portland and San Jose markets, you can watch the match on MLS LIVE on ESPN + for under $ 6.

Latest live updates and highlights of videos

Prospect

Wood (+205) | Draw (+280) | Earthquakes (+120)

How to watch TIMBERS VS. Earthquakes

The Event: Portland Timbers FC will visit San Jose Earthquakes in the Major League Soccer Regular Season.

When: 7 PM PDT / 10 PM ET on Saturday May 15th

Venue: Avaya Stadium | San Jose, California

TV channel: FOX 12 Plus. For Comcast subscribers, you can find FOX 12 Plus on Channel 13 or 713, Escape at 316. More details on where to find FOX 12 Plus.

Watch the game live online: Unfortunately, FOX 12 Plus is not an available channel for streaming services. This game is available via MLS LIVE on ESPN + for just under $ 6 for fans who live outside Portland and San Jose’s coverage areas. If you live outside of these regions, you can watch the game live on ESPN + (It’s only $ 5.99 per month or $ 59.99 / full year subscription, and you can cancel at any time.)

ESPN + is not available on traditional cable TV packages, but is available for live streaming on the ESPN app which can be accessed on phone, computer, smart TV, Roku-ready TV, Apple TV, or any other type of streaming device. Here’s a more detailed look at how to watch ESPN + Live on TV.)

