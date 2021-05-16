Moments between Shi and people with disabilities





BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) – Du Chengcheng, a community worker in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, did not expect the thanks from President Xi Jinping.

Xi said this to Du while visiting the community in April 2018 after learning that this young woman in a wheelchair has been translating films for the visually impaired since 2010.

Xi, who is also General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, always takes people with disabilities into account.

He said that persons with disabilities are equal members of the entire society and he has pushed for efforts at the community level to support them.

Xi himself talks to persons with disabilities whenever he sees them during local meetings or inspections, and his words bring them warmth and encouragement.

As the country celebrates the 31st National Day of Helping the Disabled on Sunday, here are memories of Xi’s interactions with the disabled in years past.

In May 2019, at a ceremony honoring a role model for people with disabilities, a young man in military uniform stood straight and steady, but his eyes were covered with gauze. His arms were amputated.

The young man’s name is Du Fuguo. He lost his eyes and arms in 2018 while trying to protect others during a mine clearance operation in a border area.

When Xi stopped in front of him, Du greeted with his remaining arm and shouted a greeting. Shi gently grabbed his elbow in one hand and patted his shoulder with the other, as encouragement.

Pictures of the “special salutation” and shoulder strap are quickly becoming a common sight on the Internet. Messages of support and solidarity poured in for Du. And it became a symbol of self-strengthening.

In July 2019, Xi met Bidu again in Beijing, awarding him the nickname “Heroic Demining Soldier”. Xi hung a medal around Du’s neck, presented him with a certificate, and posed for a photo of him.

“The thumb is“ good ”and bending it“ Thank you. ”Xi was learning sign language with the hearing-impaired girl, Wang Yan, in her dormitory at a nursing home for orphans and handicapped children.

He was happy to see these children live a happy life in this house during his visit to Hohhot, North China, before the 2014 Spring Festival.

“I’m a four-year-old boy.” “I am five years old.”

A group of children who were training for the Spring Festival party gathered around the president. Shi smiled, bowed, and hugged one of them.

Then he called for kindness and love for children, especially orphans and the disabled, from all parts of society for their healthy development.

Yang Yufang and his wife Gao Zhehong were paraplegic after a deadly 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Tangshan, northern China’s Hebei Province, in 1976.

Xi met the couple when he visited a paraplegic rehabilitation center in Tangshan in 2016 when the city celebrated its 40th anniversary of its post-earthquake reconstruction.

Xi spoke to them and was glad to learn that the couple were able to work as hard as their strengths allow, integrate into society, and live independently.

They were excited to meet the President and presented to Shi the poems he had written as a gift.

Shi said their story was an example of life’s tenacity and charm. Tell other residents that if people with a healthy physical condition can lead a wonderful life, then people with disabilities can do the same.

.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos