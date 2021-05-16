Keep our stories about Santa Rosa seismic court straight





History is baffling. No doubt about it. The more “old” it becomes, the more confused the discussion becomes. Take the names of things – like schools and streets, for example. But not today, thank you. This would be a good way to spoil what promises to be a nice Sunday in the spring.

Instead, let’s talk about the courts. The first one was temporarily in Santa Rosa, and was completed shortly after the elections that moved the county seat from Sonoma to Santa Rosa in 1854. It was replaced by a more permanent structure and an adjacent Hall of Records located at the corner of Forth and Mendocino. (Think Exchange Bank in the city center today). The second floor of that court was the district hospital. Obviously not a good arrangement.

Then, in 1884, during some protests, of course, a more ornate, three-story structure, without a hospital, was built in the middle of the city’s beloved open square. The placement was not universally liked. Santa Rosan loved their open yard. But this is where I stood, steadfastly, for 22 years, until the earthquake of 1906 struck it in a pile of columns with an ornate dome sitting on a pile of bricks.

In fact, the 1906 earthquake, known to the world as the Great San Francisco Earthquake, destroyed all of the central area of ​​Santa Rosa, including the courthouse. Pictures of workers standing in front of the court dome resting on a pile of rubble were widely reprinted in seismograph volumes. The 2006 Santa Rosa damages, including an estimated 100 deaths in a population of 6,700, were used to illustrate the strength of that earthquake. Per capita, it killed more people and did more damage than it did in San Francisco. While the recent earthquakes – Mexico City in 1985 and Fukushima in 2011 – have shattered the lead, in the ensuing 100 years, Santa Rosa was ranked the city most affected by any earthquake in the world, ever.

This is what happened in 1906. And this is what happened to the first court in the square.

…

By 1910, another larger, more stable structure was in the center of the square. The expansive, marble foyer and sumptuous stairs have served as a focal point for the county and the city for more than half a century – until 1966, when official concern about its structural integrity led to the decision to demolish it. The city put the street across the square, and the county built a set of less expensive and less elaborate structures on what was then known as the northern edge of the city. Nothing the tourist depicts, no marble atrium, no domes. In fact, there is no court at all, but a collection of offices.

Hence, the city center square provides just a reminder of what it used to be. And it appears to have become a source of confusion for those who believe (because they have been told by others who believe) that the Empire Building on the western edge of the square – now the elegant E Hotel – was the courtroom.

I’ve heard that it’s non-factoid from several people in recent years. Understandably, if it’s a dead bug. The Empire Building was the last vestige of the old city center and is certainly charming enough, with its clock tower, to be a respectable, albeit very small, courthouse.

…

This is just one thing that is wrong. There is another popular belief among the people who have come to make our city more populous and important in the last fifty years. And this is that the courtroom they remember so well fell in the 1969 earthquake. This is also not true.

It’s been three years. Part of the bar business disappeared with it in the surrounding streets. The fixtures and marble panels of the walls and stairs were auctioned off the stairs – the desks, file cabinets, and marble worktops from the “Old Court” are still dear as a family heirloom. The planned destruction of the building overcame the twin earthquakes of 1969 by three years.

…

The two earthquakes that occurred on October 1, 1969 were nearly identical in size and intensity, and were the two strongest earthquakes to hit the city since the devastating 2006 adventure. In reality, however, they caused little apparent damage. Rosenberg’s many front windows sailed down the street; A brick wall on Third Street collapsed onto a parked car. There were several minor injuries, and no fatalities. But a few, if any, pedestrians were on the streets at 9 p.m. (Want to talk about change?)

However, the shaking provoked city officials enough to leverage federal urban renewal funds to “remodel” the city center in the 1970s, inspect all commercial structures, requiring upgrades, changes, and removal of two large hotels and other important commercial buildings on Third, Fourth, and Fifth Streets. Old buildings were demolished, just below the upper highway, to build a mall, which was so popular at the time that streets that once headed west were blocked off.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos