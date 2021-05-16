Eight young cousins ​​killed in Gaza over airstrikes as families celebrate Eid – BBC News





The children of the extended family gathered to celebrate Eid were the victims of the latest Israeli attacks on Gaza. Eight young cousins ​​were killed in the attack. Israel also destroyed a building that housed the international media in Gaza. A man was killed in Tel Aviv after rocket attacks by Hamas militants. U.S. President Joe Biden has expressed his “grave concern” to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and called on both sides to end the violence. Kate Silverton introduces BBC News at Ten to Yolande Knell in the West Bank and Middle East editor Jeremy Bowen. Subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

