The star in the back of the wheelchair is helping others – BBC News





Timothy Lachlan went from being the only wheelchair cyclist in the skate park to landing one of the toughest tricks in his sport: the back of the wheelchair. He started doing WCMX – a mix of BMX and wheelchair-adapted skateboards – when he was 11 years old. Sport has helped him learn advanced wheelchair skills and build confidence. He now shares what he has learned to make life easier for other wheelchair users.

