Earthquake Agency sets the direction for research funding





The state-run Earthquake Commission (EQC) said it wants to ensure its research funding focuses on studies that give the agency the best results for its mission and the resilience goal of seeing New Zealanders have stronger homes on better ground, connected to resilient infrastructure – and access to home insurance.

EQC has published its latest Research Priorities Investment Statement (RIPS) for the Research Funding Round that begins in June.

Future research investment

The areas that will guide EQC’s investment in research aim to improve understanding of:

How people perceive and manage risks (empowering people) Building and infrastructure performance (resilient buildings) • Land use management (smarter use of land) Governance and economics of disaster risk management and risks Determining the magnitude and frequency / likelihood of risks and their impacts. In addition to these areas of interest, we have identified three lenses that we encourage researchers to apply in their projects: Maturanga Maori (Maori knowledge) climate change and social sciences.

The EQC says it is not a priority to fund basic climate change research, such as modeling or forecasting, but is concerned with how climate change affects the frequency and severity of natural hazards covered by the EQC, and any downstream effects on the EQC achieving its resilience targets.

Financing

EQC funds about NZ $ 20 million ($ 14.5 million) in research and data each year, with about NZ $ 14 million of that going to GeoNet, a collaboration between the Earthquake Commission and GNS Science, a New Zealand crown research institute focused on geology, geophysics, and nuclear science. . The remaining NZ $ 6 million is being used to fund science projects, data, partnerships and specific awards.

“But deciding which of the many projects that could be funded is not easy,” said Director of Research at EQC, Dr. Natalie Balfour.

She said the RIPS “gives researchers a really clear idea of ​​what the EQC will think and what it won’t.” “For example, although we know that climate change will make some of the risks that we cover – like floods or landslides from storms – more likely, we will not fund basic climate change research, such as modeling and forecasting.”

EQC is a Crown New Zealand entity that invests in natural disaster research, education and insurance for residential property owners.

.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos