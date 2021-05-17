A teenage girl was found drifting on the boat for 22 days – BBC News





A 17-year-old man from Côte d’Ivoire has told a horrific story of being rescued after three weeks of drifting in his sea. Of the 59 passengers, Aicha is one of only three survivors. He is cured after 10 days in the hospital. It is the greatest tragedy that migrant boats in the Canary Islands have had. Aicha left her hometown in November and traveled to Mauritania, where she got the boat. Only the older sister knew her intentions for the dangerous journey. He was rescued by a crew member of the Spanish Air Force and has now been reunited. Video journalist: Bruno Boelpaep Additional filming: Juan Antonio Dominguez Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source