Deaths are rising in Gaza at the start of a UN meeting – BBC News





Forty-two people have been killed in Israel's latest attacks in Gaza when the conflict with Palestinian militants entered its seventh day. Gaza health officials said 16 women and 10 children were among the dead. The Israeli military has said it has targeted Hamas-linked leaders and infrastructure with a militant group led by Gaza. Hamas fired a new rocket launch into southern Israel on Sunday afternoon. Meanwhile, a meeting of the UN Security Council has begun, with international mediators hoping for a ceasefire. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres opened the meeting by saying the violence was "absolutely appalling" and said the fighting should stop immediately.

