From refugee children to the Swedish pop star- BBC News





A decade after being granted asylum in Sweden, 19-year-old Tousin Chiza is representing his country next week at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam. Tousin – or Tusse, as he is known in Sweden – was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Her five-year-old aunt fled to a Ugandan refugee camp with her siblings and cousins, where she stayed for three years, until she moved to Sweden when she was eight. "It's a huge honor for me," he told Radio 1 Newsbeat. "It's like the biggest thank you you can give."

