Biggest earthquake ever in the Mediterranean: Scientists say its “seismic legacy” may not be true





A new study recently suggested some previous assumptions about the largest earthquake ever in the Mediterranean, specifically that its “seismic legacy” may not be correct and the results may mean radical changes to this disaster, in addition to the modeling of the tsunami in the region at present.

The ScienceAlert report stated that history tells us that during 365 AD, the Mediterranean region was shaken by a magnitude 8.0 earthquake, or even stronger.

The subsequent earthquake and tsunami killed tens of thousands of people and devastated Alexandria, Egypt, and several other cities.

Up until this point, the general agreement was that the Hellenic subduction zone under the island of Crete caused what is believed to be the largest earthquake ever in the Mediterranean, although the latest evidence recently suggested, a group of “natural faults” off the coast of the southwest. And the northwest. Crete is perhaps the hike of vast stretches of nude fossil beaches along the coast of Crete.

Read also: A powerful 7.1 earthquake shakes northeastern Japan, including Fukushima

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons) Earthquakes M5.5 + (1900-2016) Sizes of the Mediterranean Circle refer to size, and colors indicate depth.

‘Tsunami’ natural faults of earthquake top plate

The researchers write in their paper that their findings collectively support the interpretation that devastating disasters such as tsunamis and earthquakes in the eastern Mediterranean can be forged from normal faults, confirming the potential risk from so-called regular faults earthquakes occurring in the upper plate. . In natural earth sciences.

By examining fossil shores revealed by seismic elevation and using radiocarbon dating methods, the researchers in the study were able to work backwards to discover more precision in how the Earth has definitely shifted to generate the shattered landscape.

Basically, the elevation of the land around the shores, to a height of about nine meters, or nearly 30 feet in some areas, has exposed and killed large quantities of marine creatures, whose skeletons reveal important clues.

Vermetids and coral reefs were collected from a total of eight regions around the establishment, giving researchers more than 30 new data points when it comes to geological ages.

Computer modeling was then applied to match the dates and places of potential seismic activity, taking into account the historical literature on the earthquakes in the place.

Persuasive data ‘apparently’

The results of the study indicate a series of earthquakes in the first centuries of the millennium, which may have caused the rise, before the legendary earthquake of 365 AD, which was previously thought to be the culprit.

The new hypothesis is supported by some other evidence, which includes the apparent abandonment of the ancient port at Valasarna around AD 66. Although the researchers’ team admits that the aforementioned data are by no means convincing at this point.

This means that normal faults in the area may be able to cause more damage than was previously thought. The earthquake of 365 AD, which does not seem to have exposed these fossil shore sessions, after all, may have been caused by natural faults, rather than what has been described in scientific reports as the Hellenic subduction zone, as many people had thought.

This isn’t just a historical curiosity either. Meaning, current earthquake predictions, as well as modeling, may need some adjustments.

The need for more research

The study authors said they want to see more dimensions and seismic recordings taken around the Mediterranean region, specifically away from the shores, as the majority of the data was taken from this research.

Based on the aforementioned findings, and better consistency with a long-term record of crust expansion in the region, researchers prefer the origin of the natural rift for earthquakes that occurred in both AD 365 and earlier.

Nevertheless, the researchers write in their study, stating, that the need for further research, particularly geophysical imaging, is essential to an adequate understanding of tectonics, as well as the seismic hazard of the Hellenic subduction zone.

The study, Re-evaluation of Eastern Mediterranean tectonics and seismic risk from a 365 CE earthquake, has been published in AGU Advances.

The relevant information is featured on ShantiUniversity’s YouTube video below:

RELATED ARTICLE: Indonesian Semeru is starting to release hot clouds, villagers have been told to be wary of danger signs

Check out more news and information about Earthquakes on Science Times.

.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos