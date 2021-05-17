



Photo: Distribution of rapid wave polarization directions in the central part of Tianshan Mountains. Show more

Credit: © Science China Press

The collision between the Indian and Eurasian plates created the Tianshan Tectonic Belt. However, the Tianshan formation mechanism and building a dynamic model that explains this remains to be achieved and an integrated understanding has not yet been reached. A new study adopted a shear wave splitting system to collect and analyze shear wave division parameters at 33 stations in Tianshan District, and it provides new evidence to enhance the understanding of the dynamic mechanism of the Tianshan belt tectonic.

The title of the paper: “Anisotropic zoning in the upper crust of the Tianshan Tectonic Belt, published in the Chinese Journal of Geosciences Issue 4, 2021, research author Hu Yuan Zhao, Institute for Seismic Prediction, China Earthquake Administration. Li Jin, who works in earthquake management in China The first author, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, this study examines the spatial distribution of seismic variation in the upper crust at 33 stations measured during 2009-2019 in the Tianshan tectonic belt.

The current research on anisotropy in Tianshan is insufficient due to the lack of observational data, and the research found that the polarization trends of fast waves at different stations in the Tianshan tectonic belt show a clear division in terms of spatial distribution. In the strong-surface region of the Piedmont deformation of the Tianshan tectonic belt, the directions of polarization coincide with the tectonic stress field. Obvious stress extrusion observations can be related to dynamic models such as “interlayer insertion and reduction” and “intra-lamellar subduction”. The Tianshan Orogenic Belt is relatively soft compared to the troughs on the north and south sides. As the main crust shortening region, the Tarim Basin pushes and forges under the Tianshan Crust and upper mantle, due to the far-reaching effects of the convergence between the Indian Plate and the Siberian Plate.

The time delays of the slow waves show spatial differences. The time delay in the Tianshan tectonic belt, regardless of north Tianshan or South Tianshan, increases from east to west. These results are consistent with north-south convergence distortions across the Tianshan Mountains, as the deformation rate increased from east to west. Average time delay values ​​in northeast Pamir are much higher than those in other regions due to the occurrence of more intense tectonic movements indicating that the variation of the region is much stronger than other regions in the Tianshan tectonic belt.

This research succeeded in deciphering seismic variability in the upper crust and provided a comprehensive and systematic understanding of the dynamic mechanisms of the Tianshan tectonic belt.

This research was funded by the Earthquake Resistance Science Project (No. XH17041Y, XH21041) and the Natural Science Foundation of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region (No. 2020D01A83).

See the article: Li J, Gao Y, Wang Q. 2021. Anisotropic zoning in the upper crust of the Tianshan Tectonic Belt. Science China Earth Sciences, 64 (4): 651-666. https://www.sciengine.com/doi/10.1007/s11430-020-9709-0



