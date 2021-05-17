The United States has blocked the call for a third Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire – BBC News





The United States says it wants to see an end to the latest violence between Israel and the Palestinians, despite the end of the conflict for the third time in a week by blocking a UN Security Council resolution. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blink says Washington is working in the background to achieve a ceasefire and has called on Israel and the Palestinians to protect civilians, especially children. Israel comes after further airstrikes on targets in the Gaza Strip. Palestinian militants have also launched rocket attacks on Israel as the fighting enters its second week. Huw Edwards introduces BBC News at Ten to East editor Jeremy Bowen. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source