Israel has launched new strikes in Gaza as they call for a ceasefire – BBC News
Israel attacked dozens of airstrikes on the Gaza Strip on Monday after Palestinian militants fired rockets at cities in southern Israel. The pre-dawn attacks in Gaza were one of the hardest seen since the fighting began a week ago. Israel has said it has hit the facilities of a militant group Hamas and the homes of several commanders, but also damaged major roads and power lines. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog
