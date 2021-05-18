Connect with us

The cost of calling it a “rape joke” – BBC News

Seventeen-year-old Malaysian student Ain called the teacher’s sensitivity on social media. There was widespread support for criticism of rape culture in the classroom. But it also caused a backlash, highlighting the difficulties children face in questioning inappropriate behavior and bullying and the willingness of authorities to deal with it. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

