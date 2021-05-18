Covid: Fear of Indian variants could reduce the rising summer for business





Up and down the country, hugs have been shared, glasses have been lifted and hospitality companies have taken a breather when internal service is resumed. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

But now that cases of variant India have been detected in more than 80 different places, there are fears that the government will put the brakes on. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source