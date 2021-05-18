Uncategorized
Cambridge Analytica: New details about its extensive business network
A covert investigation by Channel 4 News revealed that Cambridge Analytica’s main campaign in the election around the world was talking about the use of bribery, former espionage, fake identity documents and sex workers. Now more facts have surfaced about other companies linked to London’s political strategy company. Subscribe and get more videos from Channel 4 News
