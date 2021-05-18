Fidelis is preparing to triple the new Herbie Re bond to $ 150 million





Professional insurer and reinsurer Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has tripled its target for its latest disaster bond, with Global Multiple Risk Protection from Herbie Re Ltd. (Series 2021-1) looks to grow to $ 150 million. The disastrous bond market for its third deal earlier this month, with new Herbie Re cat bonds that the company seeks to dramatically expand its risk profile and territories covered, to provide broader protection for reinsurance.

This third Herbie Re bond from Fidelis will be one of the broadest, in terms of risk range and regions in the world covered, making it nearly a global multi-risk deal, with nearly all of the prime risks of the insurance and reinsurance industry involved.

At the launch of the deal, Fidelis was seeking just $ 50 million in retrograde reinsurance protection from Herbie Re 2021-1 bonds.

But now, we are told that thanks to strong investor demand, the deal size has been set to triple, with the target now set at $ 150 million in banknotes to be issued.

Therefore, Herbie Re Ltd. , Bermuda Special Purpose Insurer (SPI) in Fidelis, in a now $ 150 million single-lot issuance of 2021-1 Series A banknotes.

The notes will provide Fidelis with an annual aggregate basis and industry loss index, over four years and four individual annual risk periods through the end of May 2025.

Risks and areas where Fidelis will benefit from coverage are: North America (including Canada), North America earthquake (including Canada), severe thunderstorm in the United States, American bushfires, US winter storms, US Caribbean earthquake, hurricane Japan, Japan earthquake, Canada severe storm, Canada winter storm, European storm, Italy earthquake, Turkey earthquake, Australia earthquake, Australia tropical cyclone, New Zealand earthquake.

Each covered risk features a franchise discount, while there are North American coverage limits called storm and earthquakes, as well as earthquake hazards in the American Caribbean.

As mentioned earlier, this is a particularly ‘global’ Qatar bond deal and shows to other major buyers that the disaster bond market can provide a way of securing catalytic industry loss coverage for nearly all of the major insured peak risk areas through a single layer of coverage in an efficient manner.

Now the $ 150 million in 2021-1 Series A banknotes will have an expected initial loss of 7.32% and were first offered to investors with price guidance in a range from 17.75% to 18.5%. We were told that price guidance has now fallen, to a new range from 17.25% to 17.75%, indicating continued strong investor demand for new cat bonds and an ongoing tightening of spreads in the market.

So Fidelis’ recent deal appears to be yet another example of robust execution in a disastrous bond market, while covering all risks around the world is clear evidence that the cat bond market can provide this kind of broad coverage for large buyers and reinsurance.

We will keep you updated as the Herbie Re Ltd. disaster bond is floated. (Series 2021-1) is in the market and you can read about this and every other cat bond deal in Artemis Deals Guide.

