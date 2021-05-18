A webinar discusses the importance of making Quake VI homes safe





A ‘sturdy house’ in Guanica, Puerto Rico, is built on pillars. The January 6, 2020 screenshot taken from the webinar shows minimal damage from the earthquake. (Screenshot of a presentation by Jose A. Martinez)

Earthquakes are not strange to the US Virgin Islands. If an earthquake strikes the region today, can our buildings withstand the impacts?

In 2020, multiple earthquakes rocked Puerto Rico, showing the devastating impact of seismic force on homes and buildings. A webinar given by the USVI Risk Mitigation Plan Team demonstrated the importance of properly building or retrofitting.

Earthquake usually occurs when different tectonic plates move against each other. Masonry is the typical building material in the Virgin Islands, with supporting structures made of blocks and wood. Many of the surviving ancient structures are made of stone with concrete.

“There are all kinds of different structures that we have in the Virgin Islands that have the potential to collapse completely during an earthquake,” said Gregg Gwanyl, a coastal and ocean engineer and civil engineer.

Another issue specifically in St. Thomas and St. John is the hilly terrain with many homes built on the sides of the cliffs.

A house in Guanica, Puerto Rico, collapses after the January 2020 earthquake (Screenshot of a presentation by Jose A. Martinez)

Jose A. Martinez, a professor of civil engineering at the University of Puerto Rico in Mayaguez, said that since 1985 he has studied sites on the island affected by earthquakes, and learned the lessons they must offer. His presentation illustrated examples of various structural details that make some buildings more susceptible to earthquake damage and others more resilient. One example of this is “homes on stilts,” which are homes that can be raised with concrete piles or poles.

“It is very common to find homes on stilts or columns in Puerto Rico,” Martinez said. Some homes are built on stilts or pillars in the event of a tsunami, allowing the owner to use the space below as a garage.

But while these buildings were able to withstand floods or tidal waves, the seismic force during the earthquake caused many of the durable houses to collapse.

Richard Clark, senior lecturer in civil and environmental engineering at the University of the West Indies, Saint Augustine, Trinidad and Tobago, said bad things happen to homes during earthquakes because of a “violation of fundamentals.”

Plasticity, which is the ability of a material to bend without breaking, is a major factor in a building’s ability to survive an earthquake. Instead of trying to build something so strong, that can withstand the motion of the earth, builders should use materials that “vibrate” along with a vibrating floor.

He said, “Try to take a match and bend it into a paper clip.” “The extended side load resistance system – or LLRS – is more expensive than the LLRS less ductile system but provides better performance in the event of an overload.”

Clark said that some of the typical challenges in the Caribbean that can be found in constructing steel buildings are inadequate types of beams and columns, sizes of girders or columns are too small, and connections have incorrect parts and proportions, among other things.

A person building a concrete structure may encounter inappropriate wall positions, pillar frames not suitable for storefronts, or inappropriate column framing for parking access. In construction, you can find buildings with weak blocks, improper framing for access to parking lots, horizontal reinforcing bars at the joints of the blocks or missing rebar.

The full webinar with more information on building engineering for earthquakes is available below.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos