Fighting between Israeli and Palestinian militants continues – BBC News





Fighting between Israeli and Palestinian militants continued on Tuesday. The Israeli military carried out more airstrikes, destroyed two buildings in Gaza City early in the morning and, the military says, destroyed more Hamas tunnels. Palestinian militants fired rockets at Israel, and began sounding sirens in southern cities, the Israeli army said after a "six-hour silence." Meanwhile, they continue to call for an international ceasefire. The European Union is expected to join forces with the US, Egypt and other countries to demand a later agreed-upon ceasefire. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has denied that the U.S. is obstructing diplomacy after the country rejected a UN Security Council statement on the conflict.

