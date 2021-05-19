WHO dynamic dashboard for island states highlights obstacles and advances in climate change and health





Small island developing states (SIDS) face particularly acute health risks as a result of the climate crisis. Warming temperatures, changing precipitation patterns, rising sea levels and extreme weather events lead to increased risks of injury, death, food insecurity and the spread of vector, aquatic and foodborne diseases. Despite these growing challenges, island nations are leading the way in the global response to climate change by advocating limiting global temperature rises to 1.5 ° C; implementation of adaptation actions; and establishing climate-resilient and environmentally sustainable health systems. New SIDS dynamic data board, launched today, illustrates the progress made by island nations to date in responding to health threats to climate change. Interactive dashboard, which presents data from WHO UNFCCC Country Profiles on Health and Climate Change, visualizes key health and climate change indicators to empower SIDS policy makers: Evaluate the implementation of policies and plans; Identify deficiencies in evidence; Better understand the barriers to achieving health adjustment and mitigation priorities, including implementation and monitoring. In addition to the dynamic SIDS dashboard, WHO is also releasing a series Country profiles on SIDS health and climate change, adding an existing library of these national results. TKO publishes new country profiles for Dominican Republic,, Mauritius, i Sao Tome and Principe. Country profiles represent national climate projections; indicators of health vulnerability and the impact of climate change on health; policy responses to health and climate change; and recommendations for addressing national health threats posed by climate change. Additional profiles of SIDS countries will be published in 2021. The WHO SIDS dynamic data dashboard and country profiles are complementary and part of it WHO Special Initiative on Climate Change and Health in SIDS. The SIDS Special Initiative aims to provide political, technical, scientific and financial support to health authorities from island states to improve understanding and address the impact of climate change on health. Data shown in dynamic control panel allows readers to view data globally, regionally or nationally, while SIDS country profiles provide detailed information on the specific health and climate challenges in a particular country. Therefore, the interactive SIDS report and SIDS country profiles are invaluable tools for demonstrating the global, regional and national progress that SIDS is making in addressing health challenges and climate change.

