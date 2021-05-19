Super Chef Alain Ducasse was expelled from Michelin in an “earthquake” due to French gastronomy





Alain Ducasse, the chef with the most Michelin stars in the world, is set to step down from the three-star Parisian restaurant at the Plaza Athenee Hotel he has run for 21 years in what critics have called an “earthquake” in French gastronomy.

While the chef and hotel said his departure from the upscale restaurant off the Champs-Elysees was “with mutual consent,” one distinguished culinary insider described it as a “slap in the face” to France’s most famous living chef.

In a ludicrous twist for the chef, the advertisement was dropped a day before France reopened its restaurant terraces six months after Covid shut down.

The 64-year-old Mr. Ducas, who scored 21 stars in his career, was best known for choosing Plaza Athena six years ago to launch his pioneering approach to the cuisine he calls “naturalité”, which eschews two essential ingredients in French cooking: meat and butter. .

In a joint press release, the chef and hotel said his role as a “consultant” would cease from June 30th.

“The three stars acquired about ‘nature’ at Alain Ducasse au Plaza Athénée, and their cuisine that respects the resources of our planet, will represent the history of fine gastronomy and the history of this great Parisian palace,” said Francois Delahae, Director of Operations at Dorchester. Collection.

However, Mr. Ducasse will continue his collaboration with the group at the two-star Le Meurice Alain Ducasse in Paris as well as at the three-star Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester in London.

No further details were provided about the chef’s departure. The delegation accompanying Dukas refused to comment further.

Nevertheless, Frank Pinay Rabaroust, editor of the culinary site Atabula, said: “Being kicked out of one of the best restaurants in the world is a symbolic slap in the face. For French fine-dining, it’s an earthquake.”

