Migrants have arrived in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in record numbers – BBC News





At least 6,000 migrants have arrived in the Ceuta enclave from Spanish Morocco, a record number in a single day, according to Spanish officials. It is said that the migrants – who have about 1,500 minors – swam around the border fences that lead out to sea or walked across the low tide. They are mostly Moroccan. Spain says it has already sent back 2,700, but not minors. Spanish troops have been deployed to the beach to help border police at the main entry point in Ceuta – Tarajal, south of the enclave.

