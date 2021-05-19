Uncategorized
How to watch sporting at the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday | May 22, 2021
Following an impressive 3-0 home win over Vancouver Whitecaps last weekend, Sporting Kansas City (3-2-1, 10 points) will venture west for a tough game against San Jose Earthquakes (3-3-0, 9 points) a night Saturday at Avaya Stadium.
No Other Pub, a major restaurant and sports entertainment venue located in the Kansas City Power & Light District, will host the official viewing party for Saturday’s game. From 8:30 pm Cairo time until full time, no other pub will be offering multiple food and drink specials – $ 4 Michelle Ultras, $ 4 for select cocktails, and $ 2 for appetizers – and 50 fans will win a free ticket to their next home club match on the ground. May 29 at the Children’s Mercy Park.
For fans watching from home, the Saturday showdown will be broadcast live on Bally Sports Kansas City and Bally Sports Midwest with three hours of live coverage beginning at 8:30 pm Cairo time. The Western Conference match will also be broadcast live on BallySports.com and the Bally app. New Sports. To stream the match in the Bally Sports Midwest viewing area, fans must log in with the pay TV provider’s username and password.
Fans outside of FOX Sports Midwest can broadcast the match on ESPN +. Local radio broadcasts will also be broadcast on Sports Radio 810 WHB and La Grande 1340 AM.
How to watch #SJvSKC on May 22 (9 PM) TV Bally Sports KCBally Sports Midwest Streaming Bally Sports AppBallySports.com Radio Sports Radio 810 WHB (English) La Grande 1340 AM (Spanish) How to watch Bally Sports Kansas City
