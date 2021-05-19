How to watch sporting at the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday | May 22, 2021





Following an impressive 3-0 home win over Vancouver Whitecaps last weekend, Sporting Kansas City (3-2-1, 10 points) will venture west for a tough game against San Jose Earthquakes (3-3-0, 9 points) a night Saturday at Avaya Stadium.

No Other Pub, a major restaurant and sports entertainment venue located in the Kansas City Power & Light District, will host the official viewing party for Saturday’s game. From 8:30 pm Cairo time until full time, no other pub will be offering multiple food and drink specials – $ 4 Michelle Ultras, $ 4 for select cocktails, and $ 2 for appetizers – and 50 fans will win a free ticket to their next home club match on the ground. May 29 at the Children’s Mercy Park.

For fans watching from home, the Saturday showdown will be broadcast live on Bally Sports Kansas City and Bally Sports Midwest with three hours of live coverage beginning at 8:30 pm Cairo time. The Western Conference match will also be broadcast live on BallySports.com and the Bally app. New Sports. To stream the match in the Bally Sports Midwest viewing area, fans must log in with the pay TV provider’s username and password.

Fans outside of FOX Sports Midwest can broadcast the match on ESPN +. Local radio broadcasts will also be broadcast on Sports Radio 810 WHB and La Grande 1340 AM.

How to watch #SJvSKC on May 22 (9 PM) TV Bally Sports KCBally Sports Midwest Streaming Bally Sports AppBallySports.com Radio Sports Radio 810 WHB (English) La Grande 1340 AM (Spanish) How to watch Bally Sports Kansas City

Kansas, Nebraska, Kansas City

Bali Sports Kansas City

Bali Sports Kansas City Plus

AT&T TV

671 or 671-5

671-2

AT&T U Vers

1748 or 1750

1747

CenturyLink (Omaha)

1748

1749

Unified (Linux)

649

696

Cox (Kansas)

2034

2076

Cox, Nebraska

1047

Unavailable

DirecTV

671 or 671-5

671-1

Google Fiber (Kansas City)

205

206

MidCo / WOW (Lawrence)

623

Unavailable

Spectrum (Kansas City)

318

319

Spectrum (Sedalia, Warrensburg)

824

826

Spectrum (Lincoln)

37 or 318

319

Spectrum (Nebraska)

824

Unavailable

Suddenlink (Saint Joseph)

38

39

Xfinity (Independence, Mo., Olathe)

201, 863, or 1250

1255

Mid Missouri

Bali Sports Midwest

Bali Sports Midwest Plus

AT&T TV

671

671-1

AT&T U Vers

1748

1747

Cable America (Republic, Saint Robert)

525

1058

One cable (Joplin)

1152

170

Cable One (Kirksville)

431

56

CenturyLink (Colombia)

1748

1747

Co-Mo Connect

302

303 or 304

DirecTV

671

671-1

devotion

454

468 or 472

Mediacom (Mid Missouri)

732

126

Mediacom (Springfield, Missouri)

732

126

Spectrum (Cape Girardeau, Mid-Mo.)

824

826

Suddenlink (Branson)

38

Unavailable

Wide (new wave)

210

208

Yes

Bali Sports Midwest

Bali Sports Midwest Plus

AT&T TV

671

671-1

AT&T U Vers

1748

1747

Cedar Falls Services

424

23

Coon Rapids Municipal Cable

79

Unavailable

DirecTV

671

671-1

Mediacom

832

822 or 833

Muscat Power and Water

736

67

Saint Louis

Bali Sports Midwest

Bali Sports Midwest Plus

AT&T TV

671

671-1

AT&T U Vers

1748

1747

America cable

525

22

unified

525

181

DirecTV

671

671-1

devotion

454 or 261

472

Grafton techniques

77

789

Highland Communications

550

551

Home phone

1055

1196

HTC Contacts

1076

1077

Madison Communications

724

26

Domain

824

826

Wide (new wave)

210

208

Wabash Telecom

370

371

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos